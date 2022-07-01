Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar got a notice from the Income Tax department on Thursday. The NCP chief tweeted out to mention that the notice was regarding affidavits filed during the 2004, 2009, 2014, and 2020 elections and that he is not worried about giving information to the department. This comes a day after rebel leader Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis became his deputy.