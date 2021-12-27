Lucknow: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address public meetings in Hardoi, Sultanpur and Bhadohi districts on Tuesday as part of the UP Assembly election campaign.

The party's Uttar Pradesh media co-in charge, Himanshu Dubey, on Monday said Shah is scheduled to visit the state on Tuesday and address three rallies as part of 'Jan Vishwas Yatra'.

Shah will address a public meeting at GIC Ground in Hardoi at 12 noon, Awas Vikas Maidan in Sultanpur at 2pm, and at Vibhuti Narayan Government Inter College Ground in Gyanpur at 4pm. He is scheduled to address public meetings in Orai in Jalaun and Kasganj on Sunday.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Shah was in charge of the Uttar Pradesh unit. He was the party's national president during the 2017 assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

PTI

