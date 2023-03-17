Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): In all, 65 persons in the Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh fell sick after consuming a community feast late on Thursday evening. A large number of people from adjoining villages assembled at Barwa village falling under the Sindhaura police station area of the district to take part in the religious function. After consuming people began falling ill. By Friday morning, more than 65 persons fell sick. Out of 65 persons, 27 were undergoing treatment at the District Hospital while the remaining patients have been admitted to the Primary Health Centre (PHC).

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Sandeep Chaudhary said, "The community feast was organised on the occasion of a religious function at Barwa village of the district. At least 12 children and 15 adults have been undergoing treatment at the District Hospital. The condition of all the patients is stated to be stable. They will be discharged soon. The remaining patients have been undergoing treatment at Pindara Primary Health Centre (PHC)."

Patients admitted to the hospital were administered saline and also given oral rehydration (ORS packets). All patients are recovering. It was a case of food poisoning. People at the feast consumed curry made of paneer resulting in their illness, the CMO added. After receipt of the information, a team from the Food Standards and Safety Department visited the Barwa village to collect the samples. The collected samples after testing will help in determining the reason behind food poisoning. After consuming the food, several people complained of stomach pain and recurring bouts of vomiting.