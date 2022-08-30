Palamu (Jharkhand): Scores of Mahadalit families living in the Pandu Police Station area of ​​Jharkhand's Palamu for over three decades have been left high dry after the locals demolished their makeshift huts on Monday. The local police have taken cognisance of the matter and summoned both sides to the police station on Tuesday. According to sources, on Monday, a mob reached the Mahadalit Tola of Murumatu in the Pandu Police Station area and demolished about 50 of their makeshift huts.

Later, the mob loaded the belongings of people in vehicles and sent them to the Loto village in ​​Chhatarpur. After the incident, some Dalit family members are wandering for shelter. The families have been living in the area for the past 30 years. Some people had kutcha houses, while many were living in huts.

The community members alleged that this is their land and that a religious institution is to be run on this land. They also said that they also have survey papers related to the land. Pandu Police Station in-charge Dhuma Kisku said that a police team has been sent to the spot. The complaint has not been received from the Mahadalit family, he said adding after receiving the complaint, the police will take action. Both sides have been called to the police station on Tuesday, added Kisku.