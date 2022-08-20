Mandi: A major landslide occurred in Mandi on Friday due to heavy rain at Jadon of village in Gohar sub-division. According to sources, the landslide has caused major damage to the house of panchayat pradhan Khem Singh wherein seven people of the same family were buried under the rubble. All the family members were fast asleep when the incident occurred in Khem Singh's two-storey house.

Debris from the hills fell from behind the house early in the morning. People of the surrounding villages reached the spot on receiving information and efforts are being made to save the family members. The rescue team has not yet reached as many roads were closed due to heavy landslides in the sub-division. At the same time, an official of the Gohar administration was also stranded due to road blockage. Simultaneously, the work of road restoration is carried out by a JCB machine of the Public Works Department.

At the same time, SDM Gohar Raman Sharma told that the rescue team is facing problems in reaching the spot as the road was closed. Every effort is being made to rescue the people trapped under the debris. Furthermore, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in many districts today. Due to this, the Mandi administration announced that schools will remain closed today. Meanwhile, the weathermen predicted that bad weather will continue in Himachal Pradesh till August 25.