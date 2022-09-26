Srinagar: Security forces launched a search operation in south Kashmir's Shopian on Monday. According to a police official, after receiving information about the presence of militants in the Wangam area of Shopian district, the forces have cordoned off and started a search operation in the area.

According to sources, Army's 34 Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF's 178 Battalion and Jammu and Kashmir Police jointly launched a house-to-house search operation. More details to follow.