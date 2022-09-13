Champawat (Uttarakhand): After registering a missing complaint report at the police station concerned, police in Uttarakhand launched a search operation to trace the whereabouts of Champawat SDM Anil Chanyal. The news of Champawat SDM Anil Chanyal missing has set the alarm bell ringing. Chayal had gone "missing" from his official residence and he left the vehicle and official mobile phone at his place. Besides, his personal phone was found switched off. After receiving the information, Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat had a telephonic conversation with District Magistrate Narendra Singh Bhandari and Champawat SP Devendra Pincha and enquired about the whereabouts of SDM Anil Chanyal, said sources.

On Monday, when a staffer came to SDM's residence to take Anil Chanyal to the office, the latter was not found. The SDM has been on leave for the past two days. The cook of the SDM said that a note was left behind in which it was written that the official phone belonged to the Disaster Management Department. Hence, the said mobile should be handed over to the department concerned, the note said.

Meanwhile, considering the seriousness of the matter, Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat asked Champawat DM to take the help of surveillance department and CCTV footage to trace the whereabouts of the SDM. While speaking to ETV Bharat, Champawat SP Devendra Pincha said, "A police team has been constituted to trace the whereabouts of SDM Anil Chanyal."