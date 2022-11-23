Pune: A 14-year-old boy from Pune's Hadapsar area was booked under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) after he posted a photograph of her classmate, asking her to be his wife on Instagram. The accused is a student in one of the eminent schools in the city.

According to the police, both the boy and the girl are from the same school and reside in the same locality as well. For the past couple of days, the boy was chasing the girl and trying to befriend her but she kept ignoring her.

Fed up on the girl's response he took her photo and posted it as a status on his Instagram captioning it, 'Will you be my wife?'. After that, the girl informed her mother and subsequently her mother approached the Hadapsar police station and filed a complaint. Receiving the complaint police registered a case.