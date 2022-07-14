Chamarajnagar (Karnataka): A private school in Karnataka recently took its students on a trip to a dargah and a mosque on the eve of Bakrid in Gundlupet city of the Chamarajanagar district. After this trip, all the Hindu bodies across the state have come down heavily on the management of the school on Thursday for taking students on the trip.

They raised the issue with the education department and submitted a complaint in this regard. Authorities of Young Scholar School had taken UKG students on a trip to the dargah and the mosque of Terakanambi town on July 8. The pro-Hindu organisations have alleged that the students were made to offer prayers at the mosque and were preached at the dargah by a religious leader.

Also read: In Kolkata, Hindus, Muslims, and Buddhists come together to renovate a temple

Despite the school management apologising for it and ensuring stringent action against the teachers concerned, the issue has taken a communal turn. According to the education department officials, "the teachers had informed parents about the trip". The school management apologised for the incident and has been instructed not to take children anywhere without informing the education department.

Apparently, the school in question is owned by a BJP leader and the trip was a part of introducing new places to children.