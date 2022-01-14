New Delhi: The Supreme Court has issued notice to Uttar Pradesh to seek its on premature release of 80-year-old prisoners and above. The bench comprising of CJI NV Ramana, Justice Surya Kant and Justice Hima Kohli was hearing a case wherein the petitioner, a man behind bars, is 80 years old and wants to get released.

"We find that the incident is of the year 1985 and final order was passed by the High Court in the year 2019," noted the Apex Court, while directing to issue notice to the state. It asked its directory to list the matter on the state of Uttar Pradesh immediately after service.

When the COVID cases had started increasing and the country was locked down, the top court had taken up the matter of release of prisoners due to over crowding of jail cells and the risk of contracting infections.

It had ordered for appointment of High Powered Committees in the states, which would decide on criteria of prisoners to be released on bail during the pandemic. The criteria also included age which was set different in different states.