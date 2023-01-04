New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain SP leader Azam Khan's plea seeking transfer of certain cases filed against him from Uttar Pradesh to another state. The court asked Azam Khan to approach the concerned High Court. He was also directed to pray that his petition may be taken up on an expeditious basis.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud asked the former Rampur lawmaker's lawyer to approach the concerned High Court and directed that his matter may be taken up on an expeditious basis. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner Azam Khan said that Khan's seat was declared vacant.

Sibal also told the court about the various FIRs that were registered against him. The top court granted liberty to Azam Khan to move the High Court and said that when he moved the High Court, then his matter should be taken up on an expeditious basis.

Azam Khan is facing various cases including one alleged fabrication of the date of birth certificate of his son. A case was lodged against Azam Khan and others alleging that he has hatched a well-planned conspiracy, for personal interest, and had got issued two dates of birth certificates of his son, namely, Abdullah Azam Khan, from two different districts.

Earlier, Azam Khan, his MLA son Abdullah and his wife former MP Dr Tazin Fatma had appeared in the MP MLA court in connection with the case of two birth certificates. The MP-MLA court had summoned all three during the hearing. The counsel for Abdullah Azam did not turn up to cross-examine the witness. An adjournment application was submitted on his behalf, which was accepted by the court on payment of a compensation.