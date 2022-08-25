New Delhi: Persuing the technical committee's report on the Pegasus issue, the Supreme Court on Thursday said that there is no conclusive evidence to show the presence of Pegasus spyware in any of the 29 phones examined by the panel.

The court made the remarks during the ongoing hearing of the pegasus issue. The apex court also said that the technical committee "concluded that these five phones have malware on poor cyber security, we will see how far we can release this report." (Further details awaited)