Raipur: The Dharma Sansad 2021 in Raipur saw an unexpected turn of events when Maharashtra's Sant Kalicharan made a controversial statement on Mahatma Gandhi, alleging that he was responsible for the partition of India in 1947. Furthermore, he said that Gandhi had destroyed the nation and hailed his murderer Nathuram Godse on the stage and made derogatory remarks against Gandhi. The chief patron of the programme, Mahant Ramsunder Das, got offended by Sant Kalicharan's statements and left the stage in the middle of the programme.

In addition to using indecent language against Mahatma Gandhi, Sant Kalicharan also made some other controversial statements related to religion and caste. He said that the ruler should always be a staunch Hindu --implying that people in power like the Prime Minister, President, MPs and MLAs should essentially belong to the Hindu religion and also hold it as an ardent characteristic-- he even said that people, who choose not to vote, indirectly support Islam. "By not exercising the right to vote, you are paving the way for Islam to dominate the country," he pointed out.

Speaking about religious conversions, Kalicharan said that the caste system should be abolished to prevent conversion. He was also reportedly seen worshipping the photograph of Nathuram Godse a day before he openly made controversial statements against Gandhi.

The statements made by Sant Kalicharan led to a commotion in the Dharma Sansad. In his speech, Mahant Ramdas Sunder, who is also the President of Rajya Gauseva Aayog apart from being a chief patron of the programme, said that it is unfortunate that the aim with which the Dharma Sansad was organised has been blurred with political hues. "I am not here to hear people insult the father of my nation. He was a great man, with great virtues, who dedicated his entire life to the cause of freedom. And people are talking things like these about him on a stage like this, which is condemnable," he said.

He further asked the journalists and the audience at the programme to hold the speaker who spoke ill about Gandhi accountable. "Why wasn't he (Sant Kalicharan) held accountable for what he said? It's shameful that nobody said anything even after he made such statements about the Mahatma," he reiterated. Concluding his speech, he said that he would not be a part of the Dharma Sansad in the future and left the stage.

Also read: Dharma Sansad row: Hate speeches in Mahatma's land unacceptable, says Gehlot