Panaji: Former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parikkar is now the most sought-after candidate for the upcoming crucial assembly elections in Goa. Contributing to the political speculation in the coastal state, meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal as well as Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut extended the olive branch to the former Defence Minister's son on Monday, emphasizing their support for him in case he wished to switch camps.

Utpal Parrikar has been lobbying to get the BJP's ticket for the Panaji Assembly seat, which his father had represented for more than two decades. But the ruling party has so far given him the cold shoulder.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal said his party will welcome Utpal if he is willing to join it. Replying to a question asked during his interaction with media persons, Kejriwal said, "I respect Manohar Parrikar. If his son is willing to join AAP, he is most welcome."

"If #UtpalParrikar contests Independent from Panaji seat, I propose all non-BJP parties including@AamAadmiParty @INCIndia @AITCofficial @Goaforwardparty should support his candidature & not field a candidate against him. This will be a true tribute to ManoharBhai!", Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut tweeted out on Monday.

Parrikar himself earlier questioned BJP's move of not providing him with a ticket, asking on January 14 why the party could provide candidatures for 'rapists, criminals' but not "a candidate with a clean character" like him.

BJP has been holding the Panaji constituency for the last 30 years.