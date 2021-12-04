Sonipat (Haryana): Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday announced that they have formed a five-member committee to discuss their demands with the Centre. The SKM leaders made the announcement during a press conference attended by many senior farmer leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, at the Singhu border.

They said that farmer leaders Balbir Rajewal, Yudhveer Singh, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Ashok Tawle, and Shivkumar Kakka will be made members of the committee. The SKM leaders said that their next meeting will be held on December 7.

"The five-member committee will now prepare the outline of the movement which will continue till our demands are not met," the SKM leaders said.

Earlier, there have been statements from the leaders of 32 farmers' groups from Punjab seeking to end the agitation and return to their homes. Meanwhile, the farmers' organisations of Haryana do not want to end the agitation till the cases registered against the farmers are withdrawn and the implementation of the law on MSP.

Besides, the meeting between the SKM leaders and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday remained inconclusive. Following the meeting, which lasted for hours, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said that no consensus could be reached on any issue during the meeting.

