Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s move to hold a political rally at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Sultanpur to inaugurate the Purvanchal Expressway on Tuesday, to claim credit for the project was denied as the Ghazipur administration and police denied permission for taking out Vijay Rath Yatra on it.

The Purvanchal Express that runs from Ghazipur's Haidariya is all set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi tomorrow. Ahead of the Prime Minister's arrival in Ghazipur, the security arrangements have also been honed by the district authorities.

Under this program, the Samajwadi Party had arranged for Yadav to march in his 'Vijay Rath' and travel to Ajamgarh through the Purvanchal Expressway thereafter. But the district authorities didn't permit this plan. Moreover, the expressway has also been barricaded for maximum security.

On the other hand, Samajwadi Party's former MLA Sibgatullah Ansari has said that Akhilesh Yadav's program will be held, whether or not the district authorities permit it.