Mumbai: The Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana's editorial has yet again taken a jibe at the central government, this time on the issue of GST and how it serves the government, but puts the common man at disadvantage. It says that despite many shocks that the common man has endured because of GST, the government doesn't seem to get rid of its fondness with it. Claiming that GST is the most convenient medium for the Central government to keep filling its coffers, the editorial alleges that the government is not caring about the masses and the financial ordeals that it causes them.

Having said so, the article points out the relevance of this reiteration by shedding light on the most recent decision of the government regarding GST-- employees, who leave their jobs without serving their notice period, have to face a levy of 18 per cent GST on their salary thereafter. The decision has been issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) in the case of Oman Refinery, a subsidiary of Bharat Petroleum. Under this, telephone bills paid by companies, group insurance of company employees and salary in lieu of notice period, are likely to come under the purview of GST.

The article further sympathises with the victims of this order saying that when an employee is ready to leave a job without serving the notice period, it should be understood that the person in concern is very likely to have circumstantial reasons for doing so. Now that the government is contemplating imposing GST on that, too, will be nothing less than adding insult to injury.

Also read: Saamana editorial raises concern over China's three million new army recruits

Furthermore, it questions the function and conduct of the CBIC, "Has the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs been established only to put a hole in the pockets of the public?" it asks rhetorically. It further sheds light on the fact that there is no clarity about whether this decision is limited to one institution or will be applicable to all. It claims that this view of the authority is basically objectionable. "It does not make sense for him (PM Modi) to impose GST even on the salary of the notice period of the employees. A person expects progress and growth when he switches over jobs. Levying GST on his notice period salary at such a point is tantamount to destroying his dreams of progress. This is certainly not the way to fill the coffers of the government," the article reiterates.

Given the context of the ongoing pandemic, it says that many employees are already facing financial and personal problems due to the pandemic in the form of unemployment and health adversities. This additional GST, it says, would do nothing but add to their troubles. It further says that nothing better could be expected of a government that's filling its own coffers by increasing the petrol prices despite the fall in the prices of crude oil in the global market.

The article concludes with the thought that the amount of money that the government subtly takes out from the common man's pocket and putting in its coffers is alarming and that needs to be put down soon.