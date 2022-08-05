New Delhi: The price of wheat has increased due to the Russia-Ukraine war as both countries are major exporters of wheat, the Government informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday. The information was shared by the Minister of State (MoS), Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply.

"Prices of wheat had increased due to Russia- Ukraine war as both Russia and Ukraine are major exporter of wheat worldwide. With the war situation and less availability of Wheat in world market, wheat demand increased substantially, leading to increase in its price," stated the MoS.

The Union Minister assured Rajya Sabha that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has sufficient stock of wheat. "Yes. As on 01.07.2022, 285.10 LMT of wheat stock is available in Central Pool against the stocking norms of 275. 80 LMT," stated Jyoti.

The MoS pointed out that as per the WTO norms, commercial export of foodgrains from the Central Pool is prohibited. "There is no ceiling at present. Provisional cost sheet including Arhatiya charges for every procuring state are decided every year for every crop season," added Jyoti.