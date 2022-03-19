Chikkaballapura (Karnataka): The pre-release event of the much awaited period drama 'RRR' starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan is being held at Agalagurki, Chikkaballapur in Karnataka on Saturday.

Director SS Rajamouli and RRR film crew are preparing to organise India's largest pre-release event. The mega event, organised by Kvn Production, will have Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai as chief guest. In addition, the event will also have Kannada actor Shivarajkumar, MLA of Chikkaballapur constituency, Health Minister Dr Sudhakar, Actor Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna in attendance.

From the RRR team, SS Rajamouli, the lead actors Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, and music director MM Keeravani will be present at the event. Besides, many celebrated Telugu and Kannada stars are also expected to attend the event. As part of pre-release promotion activities, the makers of the big-budget film recently unveiled a celebration anthem titled Etthara Jenda.

Composed by MM Keeravani and penned by Rama Jogayya Shastri, the track is sung by Vishal Mishra, Prudhvi Chandra, MM Keeravani, Sahithi Chaganti, and Harika Narayan. RRR set to hit theatres on March 25, the Rajamouli magnum opus is set in the pre-Independence era in the 1920s. The film will be released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages.

