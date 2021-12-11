Hyderabad (Telangana): Director S.S. Rajamouli's upcoming epic RRR has been in the limelight for quite some time and a highlight of the film is the character of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt in a Telugu language role.

With the movie team aggressively promoting the film, the anticipation has doubled. After unveiling the visual spectacle's trailer, director S.S. Rajamouli, along with his team are now participating in a whirlwind of promotions.

As the RRR team addressed the Tollywood media on Saturday here, Alia Bhatt who was also present, shared her experience working with Rajamouli, and co-stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

During her interaction with the Telugu media, Alia impressed everyone as she spoke in Telugu. "Ela Vunnaru? RRR trailer pagilipoindi," started off Alia, which conveys her greetings, and her views on the trailer.

Rajamouli, who praised Alia, said that Alia has learned Telugu for a year and she is now very familiar with the language. Alia said, "During the lockdown, I learned to speak Telugu over Zoom calls. I couldn't meet Rajamouli sir personally, and hence we tried to use the digital spaces to interact in the language."

Talking about the bonhomie between Ram Charan and Jr NTR on the sets, Alia shared that it was a great time. "When we were on the sets of RRR, Ram Charan and Jr NTR used to sit and talk in Telugu only. I saw them pulling each other's leg and of course, they ignored my presence," Alia Bhatt said on a witty note.

Alia heaped praises on Rajamouli for his direction and vision. Alia plays the role of Sita, the love interest of Ram Charan's character of Alluri Sita Rama Raju.

RRR is hitting the screens on January 7, 2022.