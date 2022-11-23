Agra: Two Agra constables, Mohammad Riyaz and Virendra, both married, have continued their romantic escapades with other women, ignoring wives and family members. Eventually, they faced suspensions in the department. Constable Riyaz, who was posted at the Intelligence unit, was found carrying on an affair with a divorcee and every time telling his family members he was going on home due to some departmental work.

Riyaz used to talk over phone with his girlfriend and whenever his wife asked him with whom he was talking to, he always gave excuses that he discussed matter with other police officials about some 'Intelligence Operation'. His wife speaking about her ordeal, said, "Riyaz who was posted in the Intelligence Unit of Agra police department was having an affair with a girl living in Etmadullah locality of Agra since 2016. Often in the night, he used to talk to her over phone. One night while I was pretending to be sleeping overheard the conversation. Then only I came to know about the extra-marital affair of Riyaz."

She further said, "That day for the first time I came to know about his affair. I kept crying the whole night. I could not sleep. I started opposing him and picked up fights with him when I woke up next morning."

"On November 19 when he ventured out of the home on the pretext of attending the Special Operation, I followed him. Riyaz was caught unawares carrying out courtship with the girl. Then I created ruckus and also started thrashing him. Police then came and took Riyaz along with them. But police have not initiated action against the girl who is responsible for ruining my life," said Riyaz's wife.

In another case, constable Virendra who was posted at the Agra Police Lines, was carrying out affair with several girls while visiting their houses in the garb of carrying police investigation. Virendra used to exploit girls on one pretext or the other while carrying out police investigation. But in one such incident, the wife came to the spot and created ruckus. Police then came and took Virendra along with them.

After investigating the case, SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary suspended constables Mohammad Riyaz and Virendra and departmental proceedings have been initiated against them.