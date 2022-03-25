Amethi: In an unfortunate incident, a tractor-trolley overturned on Purvanchal Expressway on Friday. A woman died while 9 people were injured in the tragic incident. The injured have been admitted to the Shukla Bazar Community Health Center. Meanwhile, the police, who reached the spot, has started legal action and had sent the dead body of the deceased woman for post-mortem.

According to the sources, the labourers of Mahona West village, Amethi, were travelling on the expressway carrying grass when the tractor reached near the village on the Purvanchal Expressway and overturned. SHO Shukul Bazar Nirmal Singh said, "the injured have suffered minor injuries and are undergoing treatment while a woman has died in the incident. The dead body has been sent for post-mortem."

The sources added that there were 15 people on board out of which about 9 people were injured while a woman died on the spot. The deceased has been identified as Parvati (56) wife of Jagatpal. While the injured are Shivdevi (14), Gudiya (20), Nisha (12), Asha (14), Kalavati (55), Ramkali (50), Shrimati (34), Poonam (15) and Phoolmati (17)who are undergoing treatment and all the people are residents of Zahid Ali Mahona West.

