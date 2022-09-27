Muzaffarpur (Bihar): People of Sohagpur village in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar have been rejoicing that a youth Rakesh Kumar has been selected as a teacher of a Primary School. Even after more than 74 years of independence, not a single person was appointed for a government job from the village. The village has a population of at least 2,000, none had secured government service till date.

Hence, it was a record of sorts when a youth named Rakesh Kumar through his grit and determination bagged the teacher's post in a government school. Rakesh has broken the myth of securing a government job. People are now hopeful that other youths also walk in the footsteps of Rakesh Kumar and bring laurels to the village.

Rakesh received the appointment letter on September 8 and will join as a primary school teacher at Barkurwa in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar soon. Rakesh after his primary education at the village school, went to Darbhanga the neighbouring district to pursue a master's degree in M Com. Thereafter, Rakesh secured a BEd degree from Rajasthan. Recently, he cleared the Bihar Teachers Eligibility Test, to become a teacher in a government primary school.

Talking about his struggling days, Rakesh, said, "After the demise of my father, I was providing tuition to others to support my education. After achieving M Com and B Ed degrees, I started preparing for the Bihar Teachers Eligibility Test. I cleared the exam and was appointed as a teacher at a government school."