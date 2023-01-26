New Delhi: As India celebrated its 74th Republic Day on Thursday a total of 23 tableaux- 17 from states and union territories and six from various ministries and departments were part of the ceremonial parade at Kartavya Path. Most of them had 'Nari Shakti' as the theme for the majority of them.

West Bengal showcases Durga Puja

"Dhak", "dhunuchi" and women wearing white sarees with red border bowing to Maa, the culture of Durga Puja came alive on Kartavya Path as West Bengal showcased its Republic Day tableau with a festive spirit. Durga Puja of Kolkata has been included in the UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List. The tableau also highlights women's empowerment.

Kutch heritage, Modhera solar-powered village from Gujarat

Kutchi embroidery and decoration known for its mirror work, traditional 'bhungas' and renewable energy production are the focus elements in the tableau of Gujarat. The village of Modhera, famous for its Sun Temple, and being India's first round-the-clock solar-powered village has also been showcased in the float. Artistes wearing colourful 'garba' costumes and performing to a thematic song, accompanied it.

Uttar Pradesh depicts Lord Ram, Ayodhya Deepotsav

Uttar Pradesh's tableau depicted Lord Ram and Goddess Sita being welcomed by the people of Ayodhya on their return from exile, and the Deepotsav celebrations in the temple town.

Arunachal showcases its tourism potential

Arunachal Pradesh showcased its tourism potential through its tableau that displayed its potential in the fields of adventure, sports, ecology, culture, religion, history and archeology.

Jharkhand showcases tribal hero Birsa Munda, Baidyanath Temple

Jharkhand's tableau showcased legendary tribal hero Birsa Munda and the famous Baidyanath Temple with Sohrai paintings on its side panels at the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path.

Ladakh showcases its stunning landscape

Pristine landscape and vibrant cultural heritage of Ladakh, including rock-cut statues in Kargil, have been showcased in the Union territory's Republic Day tableau. The float was accompanied by a colourful troupe of artistes drawn from both Leh and Kargil regions. Its rear part showcased the 7th-century Gandhara art-based rock-cut Buddha statues in Kargil.

Haryana showcases Lord Krishna's 'Virat Swaroop', scene from Kurukshetra

Lord Krishna giving sermons to Arjuna in the battlefield of Kurukshetra and the deity's "Virat Swaroop" were the centrepiece of the Republic Day tableau showcased by Haryana. Its theme was drawn from the epic Mahabharata. Taking inspiration from the Bhagavad Gita, it presented a huge model of a chariot pulled by four horses.

Assam tableau depicts heroics of Lachit Borphukan

Legendary Ahom General Lachit Borphukan and the revered Kamakhya Temple and other cultural heritage of Assam were depicted on the state's tableau on Republic Day. Borphukan was a commander in the erstwhile Ahom kingdom.

Wildlife, religious sites dominate Uttarakhand tableau

Uttarakhand showcased its wildlife and religious sites at the Republic Day parade. In the foreground reindeer, deer and various birds were shown roaming in the world-famous Corbett National Park. Its central part depicted the state animal of Uttarakhand, 'musk deer', national bird peacock and ghoral. Jageshwar Dham, a group of ancient 125 small and big temples in Manaskhand's Almora district, and popular deodar trees were shown in rear part of the tableau.