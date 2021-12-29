Huge relief for two wheeler riders in Jharkhand
Published on: 58 minutes ago |
Updated on: 42 minutes ago
Updated on: 42 minutes ago
Ranchi: The Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced on Wednesday that the state government would give a concession of Rs 25 per litre petrol to motorcycles and scooter riders.
This will be implemented from 26 January 2022. The step would be a relief to two-wheeler riders across the state.
Presently petrol costs Rs 98.48 per liter across the state.
