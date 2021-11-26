Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Department issued a red alert to all the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 48 hours. IMD Chennai director Balachandran on Friday said, "due to the Northeast monsoon various parts of Tamil Nadu have to witness an incessant rain for past few days. Meanwhile, many parts of the states will receive extremely heavy rain from November 26 to 28."

In particular, the coastal parts of Tamil Nadu may witness extreme rains. So red alerts have been issued to all coastal districts of the state. The adjacent districts of the above are in the orange alert," he added. Fishermen from the coastal districts asked not to venture into the sea on Friday and on Saturday. In the last 24 hours, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts received heavy rainfall.

While Chennai witnessed continuous rain from Friday morning. Meanwhile, schools and colleges have announced leave for students in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Tiruvarur.

