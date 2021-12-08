New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India has maintained the status quo on the two crucial short term interbank lending rates, the repo rate and reverse repo rate.

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to maintain the repo rate, the rate at which banks borrow money from the Reserve Bank, at 4%, while the reverse repo rate, the rate at which banks park their surplus fund with the RBI, at 3.35%.

This is the ninth straight meeting of the monetary policy committee when it has decided to keep the rate unchanged to support the growth as they are at a record low.

After the outbreak of the Covid-19 global pandemic in March last year, the Reserve Bank had cut the repo rate by 75 basis points (0.75%) and the repo rate was slashed by another 40 basis points (0.4%) in May.

In his address after the monetary policy committee meeting in Mumbai, Das said though the economy was recovering it was not strong enough and durable. The RBI also maintained its growth rate for the current year at 9.5%.

Inflation remains a worry for the Reserve Bank as commodity prices are at a high globally. The RBI governor said the inflation will peak in the January-March period next year then it will start softening.

The RBI has pegged the retail inflation to be 5.3% in the current financial year which is within its mandate of keeping the retail inflation to be below 6%.