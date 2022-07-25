New Delhi: Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday entered his new official residence at 12 Janpath today. Immediately after attending the swearing in ceremony of new President elected Droupadi Murmu, Kovind moved into the house with his family members.

Ram Nath Kovind moves into new official residence

BJP president JP Nadda accompanied Kovind into his new residence. This residence was allotted to Kovind in June and it took more than one and half months for the directorate of the estate under the ministry of housing and urban affairs to complete the renovation work.