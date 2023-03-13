New Delhi: India's defence export has received a significant boost as compared to the paltry export of military hardware worth Rs 4,682 crore in 2017-18, it has shot up to worth Rs 13,399 crore as on March 6 in the current fiscal. The statistics were shared in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt.

The MoS stated that in 2021-22 military hardware worth Rs 12,815 were exported, while in 2020-21 the figure stood at Rs 8,435 crore. He further stated that 2018-19 India exported defence equipment worth Rs 10,746 crore and as for 2017-18 the amount was Rs 4,682 crore.

"The government has given the focus on the indigenisation of various defence items to achieve 'Aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance). The indigenised items made from local resources become globally cost competitive and it also facilitates the integration of MSMEs in the global supply chain," stated Bhatt.

The MoS further stated that DRDO is transferring new technologies developed by it for free to the industries on a regular basis adding that the industries have been given free access to patents obtained by DRDO.

Answering a separate question, Bhatt said that about 45,906 acres of defence land managed by different services and organizations of the Defence Ministry is currently lying vacant. "Post corporatisation of the Ordnance Factory Board, surplus land of approximately 3,152 acres located at 16 Ordnance Factories has been identified," added Bhatt.

The MoS, responding to another question stated that the restricted zone around the periphery of the defence establishment has been reduced from 100 metres to 50 metres at several locations. He further stated that a No Objection Certificate has to be obtained from the local military authority for construction works within the restricted zone.