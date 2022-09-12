New Delhi: Terming the drug abuse as one of the main stumbling blocks to India's growth, Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh appealed to the nation, especially the youth, to unite and fight against drug addiction. Singh made the statement while interacting with National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets and youth at a function ‘An Interaction with NCC cadets and Pledge Against Drug Abuse’.

"India is moving forward in the direction of becoming one of the superpowers of the world. But, there are some limitations that are preventing us from achieving our true potential. Drug addiction is one such limitation. Despite having all qualities, our country has not yet been able to stand in the line of developed countries, as there are many people, especially the youth, who are in the grip of drugs," said the Union Minister.

"Youth are the future of the country. They are the cornerstones of the nation. If their present is intoxicated, their future can be easily guessed. We need to wedge a fight against drugs as we did for our Independence," he added.

Emphasizing the urgent need to fight against 'Drug Abuse', Singh said this not only adversely affects the maintenance of law and order in society, but also gives rise to terrorist activities at national and international levels. He further added that many international organizations accept that the money earned from the illegal drug trade is used to aid terrorist organizations, which threaten the defense and security of many countries.

Urging the NCC cadets who have been playing a major role in stopping this menace, the Defence Minister said that NCC cadets should form a group of 3-4 cadets and try to reach out to the youth addicted to drugs, informing them about the ill effects of drug use. He exhorted them to first gain knowledge about the harmful effects of drug use as well as to find ways on how to easily approach de-addiction centers set up by the Government at various places.

"Through this, the cadets will be able to help those who wish to free themselves from the clutches of drugs. Our NCC cadets are in one way or another avatars of our armed forces. Just as our forces are protecting the country from external enemies, our NCC cadets can protect the country from internal enemies like drugs," he said.

The event held in New Delhi on Monday was organized by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, which is the Nodal Department in the Government of India for Drug Demand Reduction. To create awareness among youth, children, and the community, Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) was launched by the government on August 15, 2020, in 272 identified districts. So far, more than eight crore people, including three crore youths, two crore women, and 1.59 lakh educational institutions have become a part of NMBA.

The event was marked by the presence of Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr. Virender Kumar, Ramdas Athawale, MoS for Defense Ajay Kumar, Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, and others. Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was the special guest.