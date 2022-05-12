New Delhi: Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar was on Thursday appointed as the next chief election commissioner. He will assume charge on May 15 after incumbent Sushil Chandra demits office on May 14, a notification issued by the Law Ministry said. Putting the notification in the public domain, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju extended his best wishes to Kumar.

Rajiv Kumar is a 1984 batch Indian Administrative Service Officer. Born on 19th February 1960 and acquiring academic degrees of B.Sc, LL.B, PGDM and MA Public Policy, Rajiv Kumar brings with him vast experience of more than 36 years of Government of India service, having worked in various Ministries at the Centre and State cadre across Social Sector, Environment & Forests, Human Resources, Finance and Banking sector.