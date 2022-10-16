Sirohi (Rajasthan): Police seized gold and silver jewellery worth over Rs 1 crore from a private bus in the Sirohi district of Rajasthan on Saturday. Two persons have been detained in relation to the case by a special team of the district police and are being interrogated, police said adding that the bus was heading from Gujarat from Rajasthan.

Police sources said that the incident took place in the Swaroopganj police station area of ​​the district where a special team of the district police and officials of the Swaroopganj police station seized the gold and silver jewellery during a joint operation following a tip-off.

"The district special team had received information from the informer that a private bus from Gujarat was bringing a large quantity of gold and silver for delivery to various places in Rajasthan," said Swaroopganj SHO Harisingh Rajpurohit.

Swinging into action, police intercepted the private bus at the Udwaria toll block and upon searching found that gold and silver jewellery was being carried inside bags in the bus. Gold biscuits have also been seized.

Earlier on October 12, Sirohi Police seized about Rs 6 crore cash from a vehicle and on the following day seized silver worth about Rs 86 lakh from a private bus.