Shamli (Rajasthan): A 56-year-old woman Lalvati Devi of Rajasthan walked 120 km on foot so far (Haridwar to Shamli), and is yet to cover 242 km so that her alcoholic husband quits drinking. She has set out on a solo journey from Basai village in the Alwar district. So far, Lalvati reached Shamli by covering 120 km. She said that now she has to travel 242 km to perform 'Jalabhishek' of Bholenath.

"I have given birth to eight children, but none of them is alive now. The children died due to some unknown disease. My husband was earlier in the army but due to family circumstances he became an alcoholic." Lalvati said that she made a lot of efforts to help her husband get rid of the addiction but to no avail. "I am the only person from my village to come to Kanwar Yatra. This is my second time and I will continue to come each year, till my husband quits alcohol.