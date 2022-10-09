Raipur: With the launch of 5G services in the country, cybercriminals of the country have conned many by asking for money to convert their 4G phones to 5G. Raipur Additional SP Abhishek Maheshwari said that "After the launch of the 5G network in the country, cyber fraudsters are cheating in its name. But if we talk about Chhattisgarh or Raipur, there are not many complaints till now. There is a need to be careful and alert to fake callers. So that people can be saved from any kind of fraud."

Airtel has launched its 5G service in eight major cities of the country. With this, Reliance Jio has started beta testing 5G services in 4 major cities of the country. Raipur SSP Prashant Agarwal said, "At present, almost everyone is excited to switch to 5G. Taking advantage of the same, cybercriminals have lured and conned people. Cyber frauds have different ways as recently some people have been cheated through links via messages with steps of converting 4G to 5G network. If you want to convert the 4G network to 5G, then as per normal procedure your SIM can be converted to 5G only by the operator."

"People are lured to upgrade their 4G phones to 5G and the cybercriminals, hack and steal your data. Just by clicking a link, the fraudsters get the information about the bank account linked with the phone number," the SSP added.