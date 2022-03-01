Gorakhpur: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav after alighting from a train, hit Gorakhpur streets on a bike on Monday. Vaishnav who was in Gorakhpur on a campaign trail for UP CM Yogi Adityanath, was seen moving around in different localities of the town, seeking votes for him.

Vaishnav took the motorcycle from the Town Hall Chowk, went to Ghosh Company via Reti Chowk and thereafter reached Gita Press, where the Union minister interacted with staffers of the reputed religious books publication company. The Railway Minister was riding the bike of party's regional coordinator Ankit Mishra.

While speaking to people of Gorakhpur town, Vaishnav hailed PM Narendra Modi. "PM Modi led NDA government has been working for the betterment of everybody. Poor and needy are given free rations. Electricity and water supply and gas connections are being made available to people. Major work has been done in railways, post office as well as in telecommunication sectors."

Vaishnav was addressing the intellectuals' meeting at the Media Centre, many of them put forward their queries and grievances pertaining to railways and communication. The Minister gave instructions to officials to take down the phone numbers of complainants and inform him after the redressal of the grievances.