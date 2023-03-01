New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has finally got a haircut and has trimmed his beard ahead of his address at the University of Cambridge. This is a stark contrast to the bearded Rahul we got used to seeing while he was on his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Twitterati went gaga over Rahul Gandhi's new look with pictures of Rahul in short hair, all suited up, flooding social media.

"Rahul Gandhi trims off his beard, finally," a Twitter user wrote while another said that it will be a mammoth task for the BJP IT cell to put a price on his tie, shirt, and his suit.

Rahul's beard, his trademark white t-shirt and the fact that he was not putting on any winterwear until his Yatra reached Kashmir invited much attention from his political opponents. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had suggested that Rahul should cut off his beard. He had also likened him to Saddam Hussein adding that if he shaves he will look like former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Earlier when the Congress MP started his Yatra in south India in his white t-shirt there the saffron brigade attacked him for speaking about poverty while sporting a Burberry t-shirt that costs over Rs 41, 000. The fact that he was not seen in any winterwear while his Yatra was traversing through Punjab and Haryana in the winter months invited awe and criticism from the BJP IT cell as well. Questions were asked about why Rahul does not feel cold in the chilly winters in Delhi.

Rahul's yatra began on September 7, 2022. It started from Kanyakumari and traversed through 12 states and culminated in Jammu and Kashmir. It covered a distance of about 4,000 km over four-and-a-half months.

The former Congress president arrived in the UK on Tuesday. He is ready to kick off his week-long tour with an address at the University of Cambridge. He is also scheduled to hold discussions with the Indian diaspora in London.

Rahul is a Visiting Fellow at the Cambridge Judge Business School (Cambridge JBS). He will speak on the topic, 'Learning to Listen in the 21st Century'. Rahul has plans to hold closed-door sessions on Big Data and Democracy and India-China relations. "Our @CambridgeMBA programme is pleased to welcome India's leading Opposition leader and MP Rahul Gandhi of the Indian National Congress," Cambridge JBS tweeted on Tuesday.

Rahul replied to that tweet saying, "Looking forward to visiting my alma mater Cambridge University and delivering a lecture at @CambridgeJBS. Happy to engage with some of the brightest minds in various domains, including geopolitics, international relations, big data and democracy."

Rahul's visit to the UK comes after the Congress' 85th plenary session in Raipur in Chhattisgarh where the grand old party brainstormed its strategy for the 2024 general elections.