Hoshiarpur: In a security breach, an unidentified man broke into the inner ring security of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tried to hug Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hoshiarpur. He was later pulled away by the party workers walking around Rahul.

In the video, which was broadcast live in the party's social media handles, the man who was dressed in bright winter jacket ran into Rahul from the leader's right in a split second. He was seen attempting to hug Rahul with his arms open while the party workers surrounding them seen pulling him away and securing the leader.

Rahul kept walking when the stranger was being taken away by the party workers. It is pertinent to note the Congress has already raised the security issue with the Centre regarding adequate security to Rahul while he the yatra was passing through Delhi.