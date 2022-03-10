Dehradun: Addressing a crowd of spectators after ensuring a swift victory for the BJP in Uttarakhand assembly election results on Thursday. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the first thing the newly elected government will do is to draw up a draft of the to-be introduced Uniform Civil Code.

Dhami also said that BJP was keen on fulfilling its pre-poll promise of introducing the Act. He further noted that the state saw rotations between BJP and Congress regimes with the completion of every election cycle.

"There was a myth here that once BJP comes, and the next time Congress comes. The myth has now been shattered, just the way all myths are being shattered after PM Modi has become Prime Minister. Now, new histories are being created to replace the myths", Dhami said.

Asserting the importance of implementing UCC (Uniform Civil Code) in the state, Dhami said a committee will be created to see through the implementation of the code, which, in recent years, has been a highly contentious subject across India.

"We will create a high power committee as soon as the new government comes into power. The committee will create a draft for the bill, and we will ensure its passage. Before the elections, I stood before the people of Uttarakhand and promised them that we will implement this as soon as BJP comes into power.

I consider this an extremely important step, as our state is a Himalayan state, and is in close proximity to two international borders. It is inhabited by many members of the armed forces. It is also the spiritual abode of the country's soul. I believe if there is any place that contains India's soul, then it is Uttarakhand. Therefore, inside Uttarakhand, the same law should apply for everyone, for which we have taken the pledge to get this law implemented," the Chief Minister further said.

Notably, although BJP won the elections, Dhami contested from the Khatima assembly seat and lost by a margin of around 6,000 votes against Congress' Bhuwan Chakra Kapri.