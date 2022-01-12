Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Wednesday that speaking against Indian armed forces and promoting the China-Pakistan agenda was in the DNA of the Congress. Dhami, speaking at a press conference in Dehradun, also said that the security breach noticed during PM Modi's visit to Firozpur was a 'conspiracy'.

The CM made the aforementioned remarks at the BJP's slogan launch programme in state capital Dehradun.

"PM Narendra Modi's security breach during his visit to Punjab was not spontaneous but a pre-planned one. Congress high command should answer to the country. Doing politics on national policy and promoting Pak-China agenda is in the DNA of Congress. The way Congress speaks against the army, it seems that they have started compromising on national interest these days," Dhami said.

Also read: Hate speech conclave: SC issues notices to Uttarakhand govt, others on plea seeking probe

The Uttarakhand CM further targetted Rahul Gandhi. Referring to the latter as 'crown prince', the BJP leader said Gandhi "was in sync with the voices of both the countries. From hating one person, now it has become a habit for the Congress".

The Supreme Court, meanwhile on Wednesday, constituted a four-member committee headed by former Justice Indu Malhotra to investigate the issue.

The panel also includes other members such as Director-General of National Investigation Agency, Director General of Security, Punjab as well as Registrar Generals of both Punjab and Haryana High Courts.

With agency inputs