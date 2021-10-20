Chandigarh: Punjab's Director General of Police Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, on the direction of Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa, on Wednesday set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations of sister of Lakhbir Singh, who was murdered by Nihang Sikhs on the Singhu border.

The SIT has been constituted under the chairmanship of ADGP-cum-Director of Bureau of Investigation, Varinder Kumar. DIG Ferozepur Range Inderbir Singh and SSP Tarn Taran Harvinder Singh Virk are its members.

As per the information, Raj Kaur, a resident of Kassel, presently residing in Cheema Kalan in Tarn Taran district, had alleged that her brother Lakhbir Singh was allured by some persons and taken to Singhu where he was murdered by some Nihang Sikhs on October 15 for alleged sacrilege.

Kumar may co-opt any other police officers posted in the state for the enquiry as per needs and requirements, reads the order, adding he would also be at liberty to obtain the support and assistance of any other wing of the police.

IANS