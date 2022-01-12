Chandigarh: Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a political front launched by various farmer bodies for fighting the February 14 Punjab Assembly polls, has released the first list of its candidates to contest in Punjab Assembly elections.

The announcement came from Ruldu Singh Mansa, Dr. Swaiman Singh and other leaders during a press conference at the Ludhiana office. Twenty-two farmers organizations are contesting the elections together.

The first list released on behalf of them includes these names:

1. Balvir Singh Rajewal - Samrala

2. Advocate Prem Singh Bhangu - Ghanour

3. Harjinder Singh Tanda - Khadur Sahib

4. Ravneet Singh Brar - Mohali

5. Dr. Sukhmandeep Singh - Tarn Taran

6. Rajesh Kumar - Kartarpur

7. Ramandeep Singh - Jaito

8. Ajay Kumar - Phillaur

9. Balraj Singh Thakur - Qadian

10. Navdeep Sangha - Moga.

Earlier, Rajewal had ruled out any alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party a few days back. Various farmer bodies which had taken part in the stir against the Centre's now-repealed farm laws for over a year had launched their political front last month and announced the decision to contest the state assembly polls.

Voting for Punjab will be held on February 14 and votes will be counted on March 10.

