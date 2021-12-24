Chandigarh: Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Siddharth Chattopadhyaya on Friday directed all the CPs/SSPs to launch preventive, precautionary and operational security measures to ensure peace and communal harmony in the State.

The DGP, accompanied by ADGP Internal Security RN Dhoke, ADGP STF Harpreet Singh Sidhu, ADGP Intelligence AS Rai, ADGP Elections Shashi Prabha Dwivedi and ADGP Law and Order Dr Naresh Arora, held a high-level virtual meeting with all the CPs/SSPs to review the law and order situation in the state in the wake of a recent bomb blast that rocked the Ludhiana Court Complex.

Chattopadhyaya gave instructions to CPs/SSPs to not let anyone take law in to their hands, adding that if any person is found indulging in any violent activities, they should be dealt with firmly and appropriate criminal cases should be registered immediately.

Keeping in view the ongoing festive season, the DGP directed police officers to keep vigil at all sensitive places and deploy maximum police force at checkpoints, beside ensuring day and night police patrolling and conducting spot checks at crowded places including markets, bus stands, railway stations etc.

There should be no inconvenience to the common public, especially to women and elderly people, he added.

He also directed police officers to activate police control rooms and mobile patrolling in their concerned districts.

The DGP also gave strict instructions to CPs/SSPs that no unauthorized security be given to any individual without proper order from the DGP or ADGP Security. In case it has already been given, it should be withdrawn within a day.

He also warned of strict action against police officials if they are found indulged in the police-criminal nexus.

DGP Chattopadhyaya also directed CPs/SSPs to continue their crackdown against the drug smugglers/suppliers so that drug supply lines remain smashed. He exhorted every police officer/official to join hands together to identify the people involved in drug smuggling and to employ all-out efforts to work in tandem with the Special Task Force (STF) to curb the sale of narcotics in concerned districts.

With Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 around the corner, the DGP directed CPs/SSPs to increase the effectiveness of police checkpoints to prevent criminal activities besides asking them to identify criminal elements active in their respective areas and put them behind bars.

He also directed police officers to conduct maximum raids to arrest troublemakers, Parole Jumpers, POs and people involved in extortion, arms and ammunition cases.