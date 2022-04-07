Chandigarh: Amid the politics over the broadcasting of Gurbani on private channels, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has appealed to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to equip the Golden Temple with the latest technology to spread Gurbani worldwide.

CM Bhagwant Mann said that it is the responsibility of the Punjab government to spread Gurbani all over the world. He added that the Golden Temple should be equipped with new technology. He further said that all the expenses incurred would be borne by the Punjab government. Gurbani will be disseminated through radio and all modern resources.

