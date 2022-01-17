Punjab: In a major announcement on Monday, the Election Commission of India notified that the assembly elections in Punjab, scheduled on February 14, have now been postponed by six days. This comes after Punjab CM Charanjit Channi requested the poll body to postpone the polls, citing Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

As per the new schedule, elections in Punjab will now be held on February 20. The last date of nomination will be on 1 February 2022, the date of scrutiny on 2 February, the date of withdrawal on 4 February, and the counting of votes will be taken up on 10 March 2022.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday addressed a letter to the Election Commission of India, (ECI) urging for the Punjab Assembly election to be postponed by a week. In his letter, Channi wrote, "It has been brought to my notice by the representatives of Scheduled Caste community, which contributes around 32 percent of the total population of the State, that birth anniversary of Sri Guru Ravidass falls on February 16, 2022."

"And, on this occasion, a large number of SC devotees (about 20 lakh) from the State are likely to visit Banaras in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to 16, 2022. In such a situation, many people from this community would not be able to cast their votes for the state assembly polls, " Channi further stated in the letter.

Similarly, leaders from several other political parties had also requested the poll body to reschedule the polls in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.