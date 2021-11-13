Pune: Narcotics Control Bureau's independent witness in Mumbai's cruise drugs case Kiran Gosavi's accomplice Kusum Gaikwad has been arrested by the Lashkar Police in Pune on Saturday.

A case has been registered against Kiran Gosavi and Kusum Gaikwad in Pune for allegedly luring Shivraj Jamadar for a job abroad and duped him for Rs 1.30 lakh. Kusum was arrested after she arrived in Pune from Dubai.

Gosavi, a witness in the Aryan Khan cruise drugs case and the accused in the Pune cheating case, was taken to Mumbai for investigation. Kiran Gosavi was embroiled in controversy as several cheating cases were registered against him.

Also Read: Pune's Lashkar police station takes custody of Kiran Gosavi in cheating case