Raebareli: While addressing a political campaign in Jagatpur in UP's Rae Bareli, Congress' National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra fiercely targeted the Yogi government of the state, as well as the opposition Samajwadi Party. "The parties have done absolutely nothing for the development of the state. That's why they keep raising the issues of religion and casteism again and again," she said.

Strengthening her jibe further, she said that the BJP keeps using Pakistan to polarize votes. "All that these political parties want from the government is power, they want nothing to do with the country. As the citizens of this country, it's our responsibility to be aware and bring a government that works for their interest to power," she said. Gandhi also criticised the Samajwadi Party calling it 'no different', alleging that it is also 'just playing politics like other parties'.

Priyanka Gandhi has so far attended at least 6 public political campaigns, two public meetings and road shows in support of the Congress party candidates in the district on Sunday, marking the second day of her Rae Bareli tour.