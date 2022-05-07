New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will pay a State visit to Jamaica and St. Vincent & Grenadines (SVG) from May 15 to May 21. This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Head of State to these countries. President will be in Jamaica from May 15 to May 18. During the visit, he will hold delegation-level talks with his counterpart, the Governor-General of Jamaica, Patrick Allen.

He will also meet the Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness and other dignitaries. He will address the Joint Sitting of the two Houses of the Jamaican Parliament. Jamaica and India have friendly relations. Jamaica is also one of the Girmitya countries with a 70,000 strong Indian diaspora, which acts as a living bridge with India. The visit comes at a significant milestone as 2022 is the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Jamaica. Furthermore, India and Jamaica are celebrating the 75th and 60th anniversaries of their independence respectively.

President will also pay a state visit to SVG from 18-21 May 2022. During the visit, he will hold discussions with his counterpart Governor-General Susan Dougan. He will also meet Prime Minister Dr. Ralph E. Gonsalves as well as other dignitaries. He will address the House of Assembly of SVG. SVG is an important partner of India. India and SVG were both non-permanent members of the UNSC in 2021 and shared good cooperation during this period.

​Jamaica and SVG are active members of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). The first-ever Head of State visit to these countries is a continuation of India’s high-level engagement with the countries in the Caribbean region and emphasizes our continued commitment to work with Small Island developing countries.