Dehradun: President Ramnath Kovind has reached the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun for the occasion of the passing out ceremony of 387 Cadets to be held today. Of these, 319 Indian cadets will become lieutenants in the Indian Army post the parade.

Whereas the remaining 68 cadets from 8 allied countries including Afghanistan, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, Myanmar, Tanzania and Turkey will pass out and join their country as military officers.

President Kovind will be receiving the parade salute as a reviewing officer in the passing out parade of the IMA batch 2021.

On his arrival in Dehradun on Friday, the President was received by Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmeet Singh, Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj and other senior officials.

He was also gifted with a replica of the Kedarnath temple as a memento by the Governor at the Raj Bhavan here.

