Kanpur: President Ramnath Kovind arrived in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh today for his two day visit ahead of the celebrations of the birth centenary of Chaudhary Harmohan Singh Yadav on November 24. He was given a warm welcome by Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath and Governor of UP, Anandiben Patel on his arrival in Kanpur.

On the second day of his visit, the President will grace the centenary of Harcourt Butler Technical University on November 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall also be in Uttar Pradesh on the same day, in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, where he will lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport.

A tweet has surfaced about his arrival in Kanpur through the President's official Twitter account, quoting 'Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Smt Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath receiving President Ram Nath Kovind on his arrival at Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.'