New Delhi: The President of Bihar Cricket Association Rakesh Tiwari has been accused of molestation and attempt to rape by a woman even as police have registered a case into the allegations, sources said.

As per the sources, the woman, director at a private sports management-cum-advertisement company, alleged that Tiwari tried to rape her in a five-star hotel in Delhi where she had gone to meet him for the pending payment of the services for a cricket tournament held by the Bihar Cricket Association last year.

At the hotel, Tiwari tried to force himself on the woman, the latter alleged in the police complaint adding she somehow escaped from the spot. She told the police that she was very scared of the incident and could not muster the courage to complain to the police but now felt that she should not remain silent about the matter.

New Delhi District DCP Amrita Gugloth confirmed the registration of the FIR at Sansad Marg police station against Tiwari adding further investigation into the matter is going on.

